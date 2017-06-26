Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Patch Will Change Loot Balance, Here's How

A new patch is coming to Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, the popular Hunger Games-like PC game that recently passed 4 million copies sold in its unfinished state.

The full patch notes are coming tomorrow, but for now, the developer outlined in a blog post what changes are coming to the loot system. Described as the "first real pass" at tweaking the loot balance, this is expected to be just the first of many throughout the game's Early Access period, so bear in mind that things will likely change further still in the future.

As for the changes, the developer explained that a bug is affecting the game that makes "some items" spawn more or less frequently than they should. "Not all items had issues, but we decided it was necessary to adjust some of the items that were spawned too much or too little for their tiers," the studio said.

The statement goes on: "Even though it's not bug-related, we also hope to improve the item looting experience for items that we've received a lot of user feedback on. Such improvements and adjustments will be made on a regular basis based on various data analysis and feedback."

The update will add new weapons, including the Groza and the P18C 9mm pistol, while VSS will no longer show up in care packages but will only be available as spawns on the map. A full rundown of the notes for the first stab at loot balance changes follows below:

Care Package

New weapon, the Groza , was added. This weapon may only be acquired in Care Packages.

World Spawn

New weapon, a 9mm pistol with full auto mode, the P18C , was added.

, was added. Spawn rate of SCAR-L was decreased to better fit the weapon’s tier.

was decreased to better fit the weapon’s tier. Spawn rate of UMP was slightly decreased.

was slightly decreased. Spawn rate of UZI was slightly increased.

was slightly increased. Level 1 Helmet was being spawned at a much higher rate than the Level 1 Vest, and the spawn rate was adjusted so that both items will be spawned at a similar rate.

Battlegrounds continues to be ridiculously popular. Today, it is the third most popular game on all of Steam, only behind Counter Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2 on Steam's player charts.

At E3 2017, we learned a lot about developer Bluehole's future plans for the game. The studio is working on a Zombies mode for Battlegrounds, although it's a long ways out. More short-term improvements include replay functionality, vaulting, and more. In addition, it's coming to Xbox One this year.