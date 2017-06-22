Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Passes 4 Million Copies Sold

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has been consistently one of the most popular PC games since its release earlier this year, and it recently crossed a new sales milestone. According to creative director Brendan Greene, the game has passed 4 million copies sold.

Posting on Twitter, Greene stated that the game had hit the mark three months after its release. This is up from 3 million only a couple of weeks ago, at the beginning of June.

Battlegrounds hasn't only sold well, either. It has gained a wide following on streaming services, and currently has the fourth most active players on Steam behind Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Payday 2.

Last week at E3 2017, we learned a lot about developer Bluehole's future plans for the game. For instance, it's currently working on a Zombies mode for Battlegrounds, although it's a long ways out. More short-term improvements include replay functionality, vaulting, and more. In addition, it's coming to Xbox One this year.