Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Is Adding These New Player Animations

As part of the ongoing development of the immensely popular PC shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, the title is adding some new animations. As you can see in the animated GIF below, shared by Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, some of the animations include the character rolling into cover.

Check out the GIF below, but be aware that it's only a work in progress, so things could change when the animations are eventually rolled out.

Here's a WIP preview of some new animations @_psmk_ has been working on for @PUBATTLEGROUNDS pic.twitter.com/VlAT4M3ib5 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) July 31, 2017

In other news about Battlegrounds, Playerunknown has announced that the Battlegrounds leaderboard will be reset again on Tuesday, August 1. Going forward, the leaderboards will be reset on the first of every month to test the game's ranking algorithms and other systems.

"All data from the previous seasons is saved, and while we don't have a history system yet, moving forward we will enable this in the game and you can view your match records from the previous seasons," Playerunknown said.

He added: "We understand that these seasons may seem short, but for us to fully balance the ELO ranking system, we need to update frequently based on data from the previous seasons' rankings."

In other news about Battlegrounds, the game has surpassed Grand Theft Auto V and Fallout 4 on Steam's concurrent user charts, reaching more than 481,000 simultaneous players.

