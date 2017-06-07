Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Getting New Update, Here's What It Does And When It Launches

A new update for Playerunknown's super-popular PC game Battlegrounds is coming this week, and now the patch notes and specific timing details for it have been released.

The patch is due out on Thursday, June 8, at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET, and should take around 1 hour to appropriate, the developer confirmed on Steam. If you're on the game's test server, you can already experience the new changes, apparently.

The new Battlegrounds patche introduces changes to improve server performance. In one area, an issue has been addressed that prevented characters from moving when a "large amount of data is sent." In terms of gameplay changes, the "match ends" timer now displays at 1 minute remaining instead of 5.

There are also bug fixes in his update. Specifically, the patch addresses an issue where weapon icons at the bottom of the screen would not display when switching weapons or opening the inventory. You can see the full patch notes below.

For lots more on Battlegrounds, which remains in Early Access on PC, check out GameSpot's in-depth interview with Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene.

Battlegrounds June 8 Patch Notes:

Server Performance

Improved physics engine performance on game servers.

Mitigated an issue with the character stopping moving when a large amount of data is sent.

Client Performance

Improved client performance in the lobby.

Improved care package airplane rendering performance.

Gameplay

Modified the "match ends in" timer from 5 minutes to 1 minute.

Bug Fix