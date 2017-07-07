Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Full Launch Delayed

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds will launch in full a little later than originally planned, developer Bluehole has announced. The battle royale title was scheduled to exit Early Access on PC by the end of October, but the full launch will now come "before the end of Q4 2017."

In a blog post, Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, said: "I've come to realize that restricting the window to a specific month could hinder us from delivering a fully featured game and/or lead to disappointment within the community if the launch deadline is not met.

"So, we have decided that we are going push the full launch back a bit from the initial six-month timeframe, but want to assure you that we are still planning a full release before the end of Q4 2017," he added.

It is unclear whether Greene means the end of this calendar year or if he is referring to financial year 2017. If it's the latter, that would put Battlegrounds' release date somewhere before the end of March 2018. GameSpot has contacted Bluehole for clarification on the matter and on what the news means for the upcoming Xbox One version, which was scheduled to launch in early access in "late 2017."

The director went on to say he and his team will "continue to push weekly and monthly updates until full launch as we want to ensure that the game we release is the best version possible."

Just yesterday, a new update arrived that fixed a bunch of bugs. Bluehole is working on a load more content, including a new weapon--the short-to-medium range OTS rifle--and improved traversal animations. More weather effects are also on the way, along with mod support further down the line.

We already knew a desert-themed map is on the way for Battlegrounds, along with a snowy arena set in the Adriatic region. No release date has been announced for either map, but the former was recently shown off for the first time.

Finally, the battle royale title will soon add a new Zombies mode, in which players can control the undead and attempt to overcome their human enemies. For more on the popular multiplayer game, check out our Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Let's Play.