Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Crosses 5 Million Copies Sold

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has continually been one of the most popular games on Steam and Twitch since its Early Access release in March, and its momentum still isn't slowing down. Recently, the game crossed a new sales milestone, hitting 5 million copies sold.

The news comes by way of the Steamspy tool, which collects data from Steam users. At the time of this writing, it shows Battlegrounds at around 5.19 million owners. This is quite the accomplishment for the game, especially since it's only been out since March and is currently available on PC exclusively (although it's coming to Xbox One later this year). It also has never been discounted from its $30 price.

It's also notable that Battlegrounds' sales aren't flagging, even though it's been out for several months now. This is likely driven by greater exposure: Battlegrounds is now the most streamed game on Twitch, rising above normal headliners like League of Legends and Dota 2. In addition, developer Bluehole recently revealed that Battlegrounds is now fourth all-time for peak concurrent players, surpassing Grand Theft Auto V.

In other Battlegrounds news, you'll have to wait a bit longer for the game's monthly update. The developer ran into persistent server issues, which forced it to delay the update until next week. Among other things, the patch will add first-person servers.