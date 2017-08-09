Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Creator Talks About The Game He Wants To Make Next

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most popular games right now, but what might Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, make next? It's too soon to say for sure. But he said in a new interview that after taking on the battle royale genre with his Arma 2 mod, which was later licensed for H1Z1's King of the Kill, leading up to Battlegrounds itself, he is setting his sights on the survival game genre.

"I've wanted to make a survival game. I mean, I love DayZ and I love DayZ standalone, but I have my own idea for a survival game, and I just want to make a game I want to play," Greene told Game Informer in the September issue. "It's why I started with battle royale. I'm hoping my next is a game that other people will want to play as well. You know, because of the success for this one, no pressure for it to be a success or anything."

Also in the interview, Greene said he sees Battlegrounds as more of a platform/service than a one-off release. You can expect developer Bluehole to support the game for many more years to come, Greene said.

"We're not making a game, we're creating this as a service, so this is something we hope to improve upon and keep building upon over the next five, ten years," Greene explained. "This game to us is not just a game that we're going to push out a full launch and stop working on. We want to go back to it in maybe a year's time and look at doing like Erangel 2.0 with everything we've learned over the past year and just redoing the whole island to make it that little bit better and more polished."

Bluehole is currently working on two new maps to add to the game, but given this size and complexity, they're still several months from release.

Battlegrounds is massively popular. It recently passed CS:GO to become the second most-popular game on Steam in term of peak concurrent players, only behind Dota 2. An in-development version of the game is currently available on Steam through Early Access. An Xbox One edition is coming later this year, but no plans have been announced for PS4.

Game Informer's September issue is available right now.