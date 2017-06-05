Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Adding New Skins For Twitch Prime Members, See Them Here

The hugely popular Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is getting a new line of skins this week, developer Bluehole announced today.

On June 9, Twitch Prime members will be able to download exclusive Twitch-themed shirts, jeans, balaclava, and shoes for their avatars. The new skins are only available to Twitch Prime members and feature the Twitch Prime logo on various parts of the clothing. You can see some images of the Twitch gear below.

The new line of Twitch Prime skins coincides with the service's expansion to more than 200 countries and territories. Members can redeem their skins through the Twitch Prime website.

Since its release this past March, Battlegrounds has sold over three million copies and become one of the platform's most played titles. We recently had a chance to talk with the titular Playerunknown, Brendan Greene, about potential console versions, future updates, and more.