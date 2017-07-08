Playerunknown Battlegrounds Dataminer Finds 54 Items Buried In Game Files

A dataminer has discovered a plethora of new items for Playerunknown Battlegrounds hidden within its files, and their findings are almost as peculiar as the battle royale game.

Fifty-four items ranging from new avatar garbs to weapons were uncovered by dataminer DevinWatson on Reddit. Some of the items are already available in game, like the hooded trenchcoat, but others are catching our eyes. Most notable, the poison apple, which is filed under grenades, and a futuristic spacesuit. But that's not all we're looking forward to. There are also some sweet leather jackets and shorts to suit every avatar's summer look.

It should be noted, however, that none of these items are confirmed to be part of the game and might just be placeholders. We do know that PUBG is expecting some updates in the very near future to add player-controlled zombies, but we don't know if these items will be released in tandem.

PUBG's full release was scheduled to come out of early access this October, but was recently pushed back. Playerunknown, aka Brendan Greene, says that the game is still planned for a full launch on PC by the end of Q4 2017.