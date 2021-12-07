Players Who Unlock The Gjallarhorn In Destiny 2 Will Get Early Access To Pre-Order The Nerf Version

While unlocking the iconic Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2 is its own reward for many fans, Bungie have added an extra incentive for players who might not be entirely sold on the $25 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. All players who unlock the weapon in game will be given early access to pre-orders for a limited edition Nerf gun version of the Gjallarhorn.

The Nerf version of the Gjallarhorn is a 1:1 scale replica with many of the same details as the in-game model, albeit in an orange and grey color scheme that fits more with the Nerf brand. The blaster features a unique reloading mechanism that's accurate to how the weapon is used in-game, as well as a brand-new type of ammo, a Mega shell that can fire out three darts.

Destiny 2 players who acquire Gjallarhorn in the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack will have early access to the 2022 pre-order of the limited edition Nerf LMTD Gjallarhorn that debuts today. For more details visit: https://t.co/Ok0diN18KP pic.twitter.com/LisxsvKd2j — Bungie Store (@BungieStore) December 7, 2021

While the Bungie Store page lists the Nerf Gjallarhorn as sold out already, it actually just hasn't opened for sale yet. The blaster won't be out for some time yet, with pre-orders opening in late 2022. Players will have until August 1, 2022 to purchase the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack and unlock the Gjallarhorn in game to get access to the early pre-order through Bungie Rewards. All players eligible for the early access pre-order will be notified by email.

