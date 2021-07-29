Playdate Sells Out 2021 Stock, Still Taking 2022 Reservations

The indie handheld system Playdate has apparently sold out of its initial stock of 20,000 units, though the Playdate Store is still taking preorders for additional units that will go out next year. As promised, the store has not closed preorders after running out of the initial 2021 allotment. Instead, preorders are remaining open and will be shipped in waves as more are manufactured.

We likely won't have complete sales figures for Playdate unless the company chooses to share them, but we do know that it placed an order for 20,000 units to ship in 2021. Since the store now says preorders will ship in 2022, we can infer that those 20,000 units sold out. It took roughly 20 minutes for the date to change, though orders placed after that point may not have kept the same pace.

Each type of Playdate product is still available though, including the system itself ($180), the cover ($30), and the system plus cover combo ($200). Other accessories, including a stereo dock, will be coming sometime later.

The Playdate is a unique handheld, consisting of exclusive new indie games that will be released weekly over the course of a 12-week season. The system may have future seasons in which more games are added. For more, check out our hands-on Playdate preview.