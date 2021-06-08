Playdate Preorders Open In July, First 21 Games And Accessories Revealed

Preorders for the Playdate will officially open in July, with the console being priced at $179. An exact date next month will be revealed, with manufacturer Panic confirming that units will ship out later this year. The console itself has a unique gimmick of a hand crank for playing games, which can be used to fire a gun in Doom as an example. The hardware on which games are played is done through a black and white LCD screen and it has 4GB of internal storage.

A number of games will be available for order in July, as well as the handheld's first accessory, the Playdate Stereo Dock. This add-on serves as a charging port for the console, and can also be used as a Bluetooth stereo speaker. It even comes with a pen that can be stored at the top of the dock. Panic has partnered with Poolsuite FM on this accessory, to provide users with an online radio station that features curated Soundcloud playlists from the past and present.

Playdate console and stereo speaker

Gallery

If you're more interested in protecting your Playdate, a $29 protective case will also be available. For a quick $10 saving, you can also grab the PlayDate bundled with the case for $199.

As for games, Panic has revealed 21 of them that will be included with Playdate as part of the Season One line-up. Playdate owners will receive two games per week for 12 weeks when the first season begins.

Playdate Season One Games

Crankin's Time Travel Adventure

Battleship Godios

Boogie Loops

Casual Birder

DemonQuest 85

Echoic Memory

Executive Golf DX

Flipper Lifter

Forrest Byrnes: Up in Smoke

Hyper Meteor

Lost Your Marbles

Omaze

Pick Pack Pup

Questy Chess

Ratcheteer

Sasquatchers

Snak

Spellcorked!

Zipper

Saturday Edition

Whitewater Wipeout

Beyond that line-up of initial games, future titles on the Playdate include After Midnight from Return of the Obra Dinn's Lucas Pope. Narrative development company Sweet Baby will guide and mentor two teams of up-and-coming developers on the games Recommendation Dog and Reel Steal, while the Playdate Developer Preview Program has a number of other titles in development.