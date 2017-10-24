Play Xbox One X Early By Sleeping Over In This Pop-Up Hotel

Xbox Australia has announced a unique promotional campaign for the Xbox One X that involves sleeping in a mini-hotel in Sydney. Microsoft is calling this over-the-top campaign the "Xbox Stay N' Play" experience, which comes prior to the Xbox One X's release in November.

The four-room pop-up hotel will be located in Pirrama Park in Pyrmont, with views of the Sydney skyline. There are four "suites," each themed around games like Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Minecraft.

You will check in with your Xbox Gamertag, or make one when you get there. From there, you'll head to your room that has an Xbox One X in it, a 4K TV, and Dolby Atmos headsets. There will also be a "full selection" of games enhanced for Xbox One X, though a list of these was not provided.

You can book a reservation now on a first-come, first-served basis through this Eventbrite page. Check-in is at 8 PM each night and you have to be out by 8 AM the following morning. You don't have to sleep over, as you can also book a two-hour slot during the day.

If all the reservation slots get booked, you're not completely out of luck, as the mini-hotel will have a lobby where you can walk in and play games from 8 AM-8 PM each day. The Xbox Stay N' Play experience is open through November 5, with the Xbox One X officially launching on November 7.

The Xbox One X is the smallest and most powerful console Microsoft has ever made. Recently, the developer of Super Lucky's Tale said the console is developer-friendly and is "like a high-end PC." Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on the console in the days ahead leading up to launch.