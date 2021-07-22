Play Marvel's Avengers Free On PC, PlayStation, And Stadia July 29 Weekend

Dead Space Remake Battlefield Portal Watch EA Play Live Halo Infinite Beta Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 7 Lost In Random Release

New Avengers can assemble next weekend, plus current players will be able to claim 4X XP during the free play period.

You can sample Marvel's Avengers for free later this month on PC, Stadia, and PlayStation, Square Enix has announced. The game will have a free play weekend from July 29 through August 1 to coincide with the permanent launch of the multiple-hero feature that lets you assemble a squad full of Hulks or whatever. Developer Crystal Dynamics has also teased that the weekend will have perks for returning players too, like quadruple XP.

During the all access period you'll be able to download it from the digital store. If you decide to buy it permanently, you'll keep any progress and purchases on the same platform you sampled. You'll have access to the entire Avengers campaign, as well as the Kate Bishop and Hawkeye operations. Square Enix noted that a similar weekend is coming for Xbox platforms "in the coming months."

A post on the Avengers blog notes that current and returning players will get 4X XP and more, so that will be a good time to grind up any heroes you haven't maxed out or to catch up with the dual Hawkeyes storyline if you missed it before. This is all coming just ahead of the release of War for Wakanda, which will add new story content and Black Panther as a playable hero in August.

"There's never been a better time to assemble in Marvel’s Avengers. We're nearing our one-year anniversary, and players who jump in will get eight heroes, tons of single- and multi-player content, ongoing events, and more," said Crystal Dynamics studio co-head Scot Amos, in the announcement. "In addition, we have the War for Wakanda expansion coming in August, so now is a great opportunity to get started so you’re ready to play as Black Panther and take on Klaw with the rest of the Avengers."

Avengers is currently discounted down to $24 in the PlayStation Summer Sale, down to $24. That sale lasts through August 4.

