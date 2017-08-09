Play For Honor Free Starting Today

The free weekend for Ubisoft's well-received swordfighting game For Honor kicks off today, August 10, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. On Xbox One and PS4, the free version goes live at 12:01 AM PT, while the PC edition will be available starting at 10 AM PT. Pre-loading was available on PS4 and PC.

The free weekend comes to an end at 12:01 AM PT on August 14 for Xbox One and PS4, and 1 PM PT on August 13 for PC. All of these details were posted on For Honor's website.

As announced previously, players will have access to the entire game during its free trial, including its campaign (which can be played either solo or cooperatively with another player online), five multiplayer modes, and the entire roster of heroes. PS4 players need a PS Plus subscription to try the game, while Xbox One players need an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Good news for people who enjoy the free trial, as the full game is half-off August 10-20 for PS4 and Xbox One, and through August 14 for PC. Save data carries over from the trial.

For Honor's Season 3, "Grudge & Glory," kicks off next week, on August 15. The update introduces new content and maps to the game, including two new heroes: Highlander and Gladiator. Players who've purchased the game's season pass will get access to the two new heroes the day the update rolls out; everyone else, however, will be able to purchase them for 15,000 Steel credits apiece a week later, on August 22.

Ubisoft has more content in store for the game this year. Another season is slated to begin in November, and the developer is finally adding dedicated servers in the future. Recently, GameSpot got to speak with creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and game director Damien Kieken about other ways Ubisoft is planning to improve For Honor.