Play For All Live -- What To Expect From Our June 16-17 Livestreams

Here's an overview of what we have coming, including dozens of exclusive trailers and gameplay reveals.

We're in the midst of Play For All and E3, and there's a ton of fun, exciting events coming up. That includes two days of livestreams from GameSpot on Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17, where we'll be revealing dozens of exclusive trailers and gameplay reveals, interviews with AAA game developers, roundtables with influencers from throughout the industry, and much more.

You can check out the full Play For All schedule for a look at all of the programming we have slated for both days. We're not able to reveal many of the surprises we have in store just yet, but you can expect interviews with both Bethesda and Square Enix along with interviews and new looks at a ton of exciting games, including new Streets of Rage 4 DLC, new content for a popular game from developer Serenity Forge, and more. Many of the big-name games will need to stay under wraps for the time being, but we can confirm a long list of cool games you'll see in some fashion, including:

  • Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
  • Bio Interstellar Ark
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Boundary
  • Breakwaters
  • Bright Memory Infinite
  • Chinatown Detective Agency
  • Cris Tales
  • Endless Dungeon
  • Gestalt: Steam and Cinder
  • Golf Club Wasteland
  • No Place for Bravery
  • One Lonely Outpost
  • Residual
  • Serial Cleaners
  • She Dreams Elsewhere
  • Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
  • SkateBird
  • Smalland
  • Sonic Colors Ultimate
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • Thymesia
  • Toem
  • ...and new content for a popular game from developer Serenity Forge

In addition to our June 16-17 livestreams, we'll be streaming and covering all of the big summer happenings throughout the month; check out our E3 press conference schedule for more details. Later in the month, we'll also be hosting a series of streams for charity, as we chat and play games with friends from throughout the industry to raise money for AbleGamers. If you're interested, you can donate now.

