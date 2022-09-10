Play 100+ Games For Free Until October 10 With Ubisoft Plus

Ubisoft has kicked off a pretty cool promotion that lets PC gamers check out dozens of the studio's most popular games for free for a limited time. Announced during today's Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft+ is free to use until October 10. That means for the next month fans can play games from franchises such as Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, and Ghost Recon without spending a dime.

PC gamers can download Ubisoft Connect, a dedicated game launcher, to start playing. You have to sign up for a Ubisoft+ account and enter a payment method. If you don't cancel your free trial by the time the 30 days are up, your subscription will auto-renew and you'll be charged. Ubisoft is giving a free trial for the Multi-Access tier, which costs $18 per month. The PC Access tier is $15 per month.

During the free trial, you'll also have access to Ubisoft games via cloud streaming on Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

If you're unfamiliar with Ubisoft+, it's a game-subscription service focused purely on Ubisoft titles (of course). Just like Electronic Arts' EA Play Pro subscription, Ubisoft+ subscribers get to play new games on day one. Ubisoft's big Fall 2022 release is Skull & Bones, but the naval ship-battling adventure won't be available until November 8, so you'll have to be a paid subscriber to play it on Ubisoft+.

Along with brand-new releases, Ubisoft+ features more than 100 games from the studio's back catalog, including every Far Cry and Assassin's Creed title as well as games from series that haven't been active recently, including Splinter Cell and Rayman.

Make sure to give Ubisoft+ a try before the promotion ends on October 10. Ubisoft+ is just one of the many subscription services out there for gamers. If you're considering signing up for a service, make sure to check out our best game-subscription services roundup, which includes options for consoles, PC, and mobile.