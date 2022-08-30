Platinum Trophies Are More Common In Europe Than In The US

According to Sony, players in Europe earn more Platinum trophies than players in the United States. Players in Japan also have low Platinum trophy rates as well, though the trophies they do earn tend to be from games deemed fairly challenging.

At CEDEC 2022, the head of Sony's Tokyo Global Developer Technology Department, Kenjo Akiyama, presented information about user behavior across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The original article--which was compiled by 4Gamer and then translated by VGC--concluded that European players have the highest completion rate when it comes to playing games on PlayStation. They have the most Platinum trophies, which signifies that they have earned every other single trophy in a particular game.

Players in Asia, excluding Japan, also tend to have high Platinum trophy earning rates, while Japanese and US players have the lowest. However, Japanese and Asian players earn the most Platinum trophies for games whose trophy requirements are considered difficult.

Akiyama's study also found that Japanese players earn more trophies in general in any given game. This could suggest that while Japanese players don't complete entire trophy lists for the Platinum as often, they do play more titles on the PlayStation platform, thus earning more Trophies.

The data also revealed interesting information regarding what games countries most often play. Free-to-play games are much more prevalent in Japan, whereas multiplayer games are far more popular in the West. Additionally, Japan buys the most physical games out of all regions and the US buys the least. However, across all regions, digital purchases still outpace physical disc ones.

In other PlayStation news, Sony recently announced the Playstation Stars program, which allows players to earn loyalty points to redeem on things like PSN wallet funds and PSN products. Players can do this by earning specific Trophies or even being the first one in a local time zone to unlock a Platinum for a game.