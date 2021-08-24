Platinum Games SuperSummer Festival Coming August 27, Will Reveal New Updates For Three Games

In a blog post, Platinum Games has announced that it will be broadcasting a live stream on Friday, August 27 at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET as part of its SuperSummer Festival. The show will focus on three games: World of Demons, Sol Cresta, and The Wonderful 101: Remastered. It is planned to last about two hours.

World of Demons is an Apple Arcade title that launched in April 2021. Platinum Games will have some behind-the-scenes info about the game's development with guests Hiroko Yoda and Matt Alt, as well as additional information. They are both part of AltJapan, a Japanese to English localization company.

The game was released back in April of this year. In GameSpot's review, Jason Fanelli said, "A Platinum Games title working well on iOS sounds like a long shot, but World of Demons is not only a fun mobile action game but a solid title regardless of what platform it's on."

The first stage of Sol Cresta will be revealed during the show and director Takanori Sato will do a live Let's Play of it on stream. It's a sequel to 1985's Terra Cresta. Its "dock-and-split" mechanic was originally supposed to be used for games in a new series but was eventually used for this new entry in the Cresta franchise. Sol Cresta was first announced back in April and is set to launch sometime this year for PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Platinum Games will finish off the show with some new information regarding the newest DLC for The Wonderful 101: Remastered. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.