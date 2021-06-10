Planet Of Lana Announced For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, And PC

Planet of Lana was announced during the Summer Game Fest stream. The 2D platformer is developed by Wishfully and is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022.

From @Thunderfulgames and a small Swedish studio named @Wishfully_Games, here is your first look at @PlanetofLana! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/nLv51gK2EP — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

The trailer doesn't reveal too much, but Planet of Lana's gorgeous hand-painted art style jumps out immediately. The human protagonist is joined by a cute monkey-esque creature, and it looks like you'll explore a world filled with both mechanical and natural threats.

You can wishlist the game on Steam now ahead of its 2022 release.