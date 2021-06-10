Planet Of Lana Announced For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, And PC
The beautiful 2D platformer is launching in 2022.
Planet of Lana was announced during the Summer Game Fest stream. The 2D platformer is developed by Wishfully and is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022.
From @Thunderfulgames and a small Swedish studio named @Wishfully_Games, here is your first look at @PlanetofLana! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/nLv51gK2EP— Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021
The trailer doesn't reveal too much, but Planet of Lana's gorgeous hand-painted art style jumps out immediately. The human protagonist is joined by a cute monkey-esque creature, and it looks like you'll explore a world filled with both mechanical and natural threats.
You can wishlist the game on Steam now ahead of its 2022 release.
