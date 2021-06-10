Death Stranding Directors Cut Summer Game Fest Warzone & Cold War Season 4 Nintendo Switch E3 Sale PS5 Restock Update Ratchet & Clank - Tips and Tricks

Planet Of Lana Announced For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, And PC

The beautiful 2D platformer is launching in 2022.

By on

Comments

Planet of Lana was announced during the Summer Game Fest stream. The 2D platformer is developed by Wishfully and is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022.

The trailer doesn't reveal too much, but Planet of Lana's gorgeous hand-painted art style jumps out immediately. The human protagonist is joined by a cute monkey-esque creature, and it looks like you'll explore a world filled with both mechanical and natural threats.

You can wishlist the game on Steam now ahead of its 2022 release.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

E3 2021
Planet of Lana
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)