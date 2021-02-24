Pirates Of The Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Joins Game Company Skillz's Board Of Directors

Veteran movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer, known for producing the Pirates of the Caribbean and National Treasure films, has joined the board of directors for another game studio.

Bruckheimer is now a board member at Skillz, a mobile games platform company that recently announced a game jam with the NFL to create more arcade-style football games.

In a statement, Skillz pointed out that this is Bruckheimer's first board of directors position for a publicly traded company; Skillz went public back in December.

It's not Bruckheimer's first board member position for a game company, however, as Bruckheimer is also a member of the ZeniMax board of directors. Bethesda marketing boss Pete Hines confirmed to GameSpot on Wednesday that Bruckheimer remains on ZeniMax's board.

"Skillz puts the excitement and competitive drama of esports into the hands of billions of people around the world," Bruckheimer said. "And I'm excited to join the company defining the future of interactive entertainment."

Skillz CEO Andrew Paradise said in a statement that he's excited for Bruckheimer to join the Skillz board to help the company "reach and engage his biggest audience yet."

Bruckheimer opened his own game company, Bruckheimer Games, in 2007. The studio's directive was to come up with game ideas and then have other people develop them. Bruckheimer Games closed in 2013 after releasing no games.

According to Skillz, mobile gaming is poised for lots of growth in the future, projected to reach $150 billion in revenue by 2025. In related news, Activision Blizzard has said mobile is the company's biggest platform by revenue, which is why it's bringing more games to mobile.

Electronic Arts also sees a lot of growth potential for mobile, a category that is already bigger and more important than console and PC.