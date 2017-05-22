Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Review Roundup

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the first entry in Disney's swashbuckling action series since 2011's On Stranger Tides, opens this Friday in the United States.

Ahead of that, reviews have started to show up online. To help you get an idea about if the film is worth your time and money, we have collected excerpts from reviews into a roundup.

You can see excerpts from selection of reviews below. For a wider view of the critical reaction to Dead Men, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Film: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Salazar's Revenge in the UK)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Salazar's Revenge in the UK) Release Date: May 26

May 26 Starring: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario,

Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Directed By: Joachim Ronning, Espen Sandberg

Joachim Ronning, Espen Sandberg Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 129 minutes

CNET

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales regains its bearings, sets a course for the franchise's north star and breathes new life into the series by getting back to what made the first two films so enjoyable." -- Ashley Esqueda [Full review]

ScreenCrush

"Dead Men Tell No Tales is the sort of sequel that's so bad it makes you retroactively wonder why you liked the original film so much in the first place." -- Matt Singer [Full review]

Total Film

"Six years since we last rode the high seas with Cap'n Jack Sparrow in On Stranger Tides, Johnny Depp returns to his signature role. With his ship the Black Pearl now shrunken inside a tiny bottle, he’s even more hapless than usual, in charge of a bare-bones vessel named the Dying Gull. This is not a bad omen, as Salazar's Revenge is a hugely enjoyable ride." -- James Mottram [Full review]

Empire

"Not the return to form you might have been hoping for. Its story might cover all the same beats as the 2003 original, but there's little of that film's spark or spirit." -- Dan Jolin [Full review]

The Wrap

"...the fifth entry, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is the most divertingly enjoyable since the first. A professionally crafted brew of action, slapstick and supernatural mumbo-jumbo, it's less likely to spur timepiece glances than did the last few bloated installments." -- Robert Abele [Full review]

Entertainment Weekly

"Five films in, Pirates still leaves you feeling a lot like the Magic Kingdom ride it's so famously inspired by: alternately thrilled, exhausted, and seriously regretting that last funnel cake." -- Leah Greenblatt [Full review]