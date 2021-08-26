Pirate Ships Come To GTA Online In Latest Update

Grand Theft Auto Online's latest update seems to pay tribute to the original high-end criminal: pirates. Along with the usual suite of discounts, bonuses, and a new vehicle to purchase, players can find shipwrecks along the game's coasts this week with scraps of clothing that can be combined into an old-timey outfit.

This week's GTA Online update was shared via the Rockstar Newswire, but you can find all the important details down below.

Land ho!

The standout additions to GTA Online this week are the shipwrecks that are turning up on the shores of Los Santos. Inside are treasures and scraps of clothing, and while it's not clear what the treasures are, seven of the scraps can eventually be combined to create a new outfit, although we don't know exactly what it is or what it looks like. Players can find one shipwreck per day, and shipwrecks will also spawn in different locations each day.

New wheels for the week

Rockstar is remastering another classic car from Grand Theft Auto history this week for release in GTA Online. Starting today, players can purchase the Karin Sultan RS Classic from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Players who like to gamble for their rides can also pick up a Vapid GB200 by spinning the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino & Resort this week. An Annis Euros is also available to anyone who can place in the top two in Pursuit Series races for four days in a row.

On the test track, three cars are available for players to try out as well, including the newly-added Karin Sultan RS Classic, the just-announced Ubermacht Cypher, and the Obey Tailgater S.

Extra rewards across the board

Regardless of how players choose to make a living in GTA Online, this week they'll likely be able to look forward to extra payouts. Players who own an Auto Shop and complete any Auto Shop Client Jobs will earn twice the cash and XP, as will players who complete Lester Contract Missions.

If going fast and getting plenty of air sounds like more fun, players can also earn extra cash and XP by completing Stunt Races. However, there's a caveat to that offer. The only races that qualify for bonus payouts are the ones that were released this year.

Discounts on all your criminal needs

This week's discounts are extremely varied, including something for nearly all players. Whether they're in the market for a new set of wheels or some pricey real estate, this week presents an opportunity to get something for cheap. A list of this week's deals can be found below.