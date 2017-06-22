Pirate Ship Combat Game Skull And Bones Will Have Narrative Campaign, Ubisoft Confirms

Skull and Bones was announced last week at E3 2017, and our first look at it focused only on its competitive multiplayer. We were able to go hands-on with a five vs. five mode, but it was unclear whether the game would be primarily multiplayer, or if it would also feature a single-player or story mode. Recently, Ubisoft confirmed that, in fact, Skull and Bones will have a narrative campaign.

A Ubisoft representative confirmed the news to PC Gamer but wouldn't give any specifics. "[Skull and Bones] will offer a narrative campaign which will be integrated into the game and will not be something aside of the multiplayer experience," they said. "In this campaign, players will encounter iconic characters and memorable rival pirates. More details will be shared at a later date."

The rep also said that the competitive mode shown off at the convention was just "the tip of the iceberg" for the game.

This is in line with what Ubisoft hinted at during its E3 press conference, when it said that the game would be playable either alone or in a group. Ubisoft has also said that the game will be open world, which makes me hopeful that its non-competitive mode turns out to be deep, robust, and more like Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag than the E3 demo made it seem.

Skull and Bones launches sometime next year for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out a full multiplayer match here and watch our impressions of the game at the top of the article.