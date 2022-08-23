Pinocchio Meets Bloodborne Game Lies Of P Is Apparently Coming To Game Pass

Lies of P, the Bloodborne-esque game that strives to make Pinocchio gritty, looks like it's coming to Game Pass.

As reported by Eurogamer, Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg shared numerous photos of the company's booth at Gamescom, notably a section that has a number of game demos to try out. The titles featured there are all supposed to be coming to Game Pass, and Lies of P is one of the titles that has a playable demo, which seems to suggest that a Game Pass announcement is imminent.

It was confirmed by Geoff Keighley himself that Lies of P would be making an appearance at Gamescom's Opening Night Live, which is set to go live later today, so it's possible we'll hear more then. Considering Greenberg is head of marketing at Xbox, it is possible this is a deliberate tease, but we'll just have to wait a little bit longer to find out.

Few more photos of some of the games/experiences at our booth. #Xboxgamescom pic.twitter.com/4EyIG2NAgS — Aaron Greenberg ➡️ gamescom (@aarongreenberg) August 23, 2022

We can expect to see some kind of Borderlands-related announcement at Opening Night Live too, alongside new looks at Sonic Frontiers, High On Life, and Gotham Knights.

Lies of P, first revealed in May 2021, is a game that proves that everything, up to and including Pinocchio, is Dark Souls now. In it, you play as Pinocchio, or at least a slightly edgier version of him, trying to find Geppetto in the plague-ridden, European city of Krat.

The game is specifically inspired by Pinocchio rather than any kind of direct retelling, and is obviously separate from the Disney vision, so don't expect anyone to break into songs about strings and the like. You will, however, be able to combine weapons in a number of ways to make entirely unique creations, and with Pinocchio being a doll, you'll also be able to customize his body to gain new skills.