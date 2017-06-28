Pinball FX3 Aims To "Redefine" The Video Game Pinball Experience

The next Pinball FX game has been announced. Pinball FX3 is coming this year, and it aims to be the game that "redefine[s] the console and PC digital pinball experience."

Specifically, the game has lots of new features aimed at turning pinball "into a true community experience," developer Zen Studios said in a PlayStation Blog post. Additionally, the game will support multiplayer, including user-created tournaments and league play.

Pinball FX3 will support the "majority" of purchases from Pinball FX2 and Zen Pinball 2, so players can bring that content to the new game at no extra cost.

"Zen Studios has enjoyed a deep conversational relationship with the pinball community for over a decade. We have learned from each other, worked together, and developed a better game together," Zen Studios VP Mel Kirk said in a press release. "Pinball FX3 is a milestone step forward for players on console and PC, and I am excited that many of our new features are suggestions from the community. We remain 100% committed to providing our players with an exceptional value, allowing them to bring their collection forward with them as we can all enjoy a host of new features and upgrades together from day one."

Zen Studios also teased that Pinball FX3 will include three new tables from a "brand-new IP partner" at launch, though these have not been announced yet.

As always, the pinball wizards at Zen Studios are working on new and exciting content. Pinball FX3 will launch with three brand new tables from a brand-new IP partner. These tables will be announced at a later date. That's an intriguing note, as Zen has already worked with gigantic companies such as Marvel, Lucasfilm, Bethesda, Fox, and South Park.

Pinball FX3 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam this year. A teaser trailer can be seen above.