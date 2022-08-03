Pikmin Bloom In-Person Events Are Happening This Month

Niantic has announced more details for Pikmin Bloom's in-person August Community event, that will take place on August 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time.

The following cities will be participating in the in-person celebration:

San Diego, California: Balboa Japanese Gardens Event

Seattle, Washington: Woodland Park Zoo & Rose Garden

New York City, New York: Seaport District

Any players who visit any of these cities during the event will be able to enjoy the following bonuses in addition to the traditional community day bonuses:

The Big Flowers will reset at the venue every 15 minutes

Players are guaranteed a "Four Leaf Clover" when they walk to the event

Players will be able to find another "Four Leaf Clover" after growing and Plucking the Pikmin in the same area

The event onuses in the area will apply from 10 AM to 5 PM local time on August 13, and the event bonuses will be active within a half-mile radius around the venue. Niantic will give away a limited supply of community day pins and sun visors at the in-person event.

Pikmin Bloom is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

