Pikmin 4 Has A Demo Out Now On The Switch

As picked up by Wario64 on Twitter, Pikmin 4 has released a fairly substantial demo ahead of its launch on July 21. If you're downloading and playing the demo on Switch, not only can you save your progress and transfer it to the full game on launch, you'll also be able to earn a free Pikmin 4 Oatchi-Rider costume for mobile game Pikmin Bloom.

Players who check out the demo in-store will unlock a QR code on completion, which can be scanned to redeem 200 My Nintendo Platinum Points. Both this reward and the free Pikmin Bloom costume require an active Nintendo Account.

The demo has a decent amount of content available for fans keen to check out Pikmin 4's unique take on the series, including the character creator, and co-op story mode. For more on the new Pikmin title's approach to the classic franchise, check out GameSpot's hands-on preview of the game.