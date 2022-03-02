Phil Spencer Wants Gamers To Treat Developers With More Dignity And Respect

After receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at DICE 2022 last week, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer commented on how the gaming community should treat developers with dignity and respect.

"Keep playing, keep using your voice, understand the power of creativity, the power of community," Spencer said to IGN. "And the other thing I would just say is, let's respect creators. I think it's very often that creations can be kind of weaponized and used in battles between platforms and other things. I look at everybody who is brave enough to create something, put it out. Have their peers, the industry, players, play and analyze and talk about what they do, and let's just celebrate the fact that so many great games are coming out from so many creators, and realize that's such a foundation for where this industry is going to go."

This isn't the first time that Spencer has spoken about toxicity in gaming, having previously discussed how Microsoft would like to help get rid of bad actors in the online gaming landscape by creating a multi-network program that could extend Xbox bans to networks from other companies.

While this idea would be a "hard one" to achieve, the alternative would be a system that allows players to bring their "banned user list" with them to another platform.

In case you missed it, the 25th annual DICE awards once again honored some of the best games that had been released in the previous year. After winning big at The Game Awards, It Takes Two took the prestigious Game of the Year award in a night that also saw Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy scoop up various other awards for technical and artistic excellence.