Switch OLED Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Sony State of Play Xbox July Game Pass Switch 12.1.0 Patch Notes TIE Fighter Mod

Phil Spencer Suggests Perfect Dark Reboot Helps Xbox Lineup Become Less Male-Oriented

In a recent interview, the head of Xbox said that the upcoming Perfect Dark reboot is important in part because the series has a female protagonist.

By on

Comments

We don't know a lot about the upcoming Perfect Dark reboot for Xbox Series X, but Phil Spencer has now said that the fact that the series features a female protagonist is important for the console. In a recent interview, the head of Xbox told IGN Unlocked that details are thin on the ground for the reboot as of yet, but also said that main character Joanna Dark offers "a lot of modern opportunities" compared to the console's "men-with-guns" lineup.

"I think it's awesome that for us we can focus on a female protagonist in our lineup, we don't have a lot of that in our our first-party," he said. "I think Joanna offers a lot of modern opportunities that I love to see the team focusing on, having a strong protagonist..."

Click To Unmute
  1. 29 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  2. Why Battlefield 4 Is So Damn Good
  3. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Behind The Scenes
  4. Dying Light 2 Stay Human - "Monsters" Gameplay Trailer
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To Squad’s Guns
  6. Bloodhunt Closed Alpha Gameplay
  7. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Launch Trailer
  8. Pokemon Go Together We Raid With Pro Jessica
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Quality of Life Trailer
  10. Mass Effect First Person Mod Bring New Perspective To Hub Areas | Gameplay
  11. GameSpot After Dark Episode 100
  12. 14 Minutes of Space Jam A New Legacy Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Remembering Perfect Dark - A Sci-Fi Fueled Goldeneye

The new Perfect Dark game is being developed by The Initiative, which is a studio created specifically for the purpose of rebooting the series as its first project. The reboot is led by Darrel Gallagher, who formerly worked as the studio head for Crystal Dynamics during its reimagining of Tomb Raider.

It's pretty clear that The Initiative's game will serve as a new starting point for the franchise, but we don't know if it'll serve as some sort of official sequel to the N64 or Xbox 360 entries, or perhaps just reinvent the series entirely. Earlier this year, one of the first employees of The Initiative left the studio after two years to join Insomniac Games. It's also worth noting that while Marcus Fenix's son JD Fenix served as the main character of Gears of War 4, Gears 5 had players control Kait Diaz instead.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Perfect Dark
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)