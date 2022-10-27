Phil Spencer Says Activision Blizzard Deal Is About Mobile, Not Making Call Of Duty Exclusive

Spencer says Microsoft plans to "treat CoD like Minecraft."

By on

1 Comments

In a new statement, Xbox head Phil Spencer reiterated that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is more about the mobile aspects, but noted that it plans to treat Call of Duty more like Minecraft.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event, Spencer expanded upon the future of Call of Duty, where he said (via The Verge's Tom Warren), "Call of Duty specifically will be available on PlayStation. I'd love to see it on the Switch, I'd love to see the game playable on many different screens. Our intent is to treat CoD like Minecraft."

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
  2. Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
  3. Modern Warfare 2: Realism Mode, No Death Pistols Only
  4. Bayonetta 3 Everything To Know
  5. God of War Ragnarök - Combat and Enemies Elevated
  6. Apex Legends Catalyst Character Trailer
  7. Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor Martyr - Ultimate Edition | Launch Trailer
  8. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me – Halloween Serial Killer Trailer
  9. DayZ 1.19 Update Teaser - Behind the Scenes
  10. Forspoken - Deep Dive: Magic Parkour | PS5 Games
  11. Wanderful - Announcement Teaser Trailer
  12. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Everything to Know

When the news of the acquisition broke this year, a report did note that the next three Call of Duty games would release on PlayStation, and Spencer promised just last month that the series would stay on the rival platform for "years" beyond the current existing deal. Microsoft's Brad Smith did also say earlier this year that the company would be interested in bringing the series to Nintendo Switch.

In Spencer's Speech, he also once again made the point that the main thing Microsoft is after is the mobile market. "This opportunity is really about mobile for us," Spencer said. "When you think about 3 billion people playing video games, there's only about 200 million households on console."

This isn't the first time Spencer has made this point, as he did so back in August. Sony has repeatedly expressed that it is unhappy with the deal to organizations like the UK's Competition and Markets Authority in its investigation of the deal. In turn, Microsoft has been critical of the CMA, noting how Sony has exaggerated the importance of Call of Duty.

The Best Xbox Game Pass Games
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Mobile
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)