Phantom Liberty Is Cyberpunk 2077's One And Only Expansion

CD Projekt Red has officially unveiled Cyberpunk 2077's expansion Phantom Liberty, but it doesn't look like any more are planned for the future.

As reported by XGP (via VGC) in the YouTube comment section under the Phantom Liberty trailer, the official Cyberpunk 2077 account responded to a fan comment and went on to state that no additional expansions will be released after Phantom Liberty. "Glad to hear we sparked your interest," the reply reads. "As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077."

Phantom Liberty, which will be a paid DLC, was revealed during the latest Night City Wire livestream yesterday and will feature the return of Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand. Described as a "spy-thriller," the expansion will introduce a new cast of characters and will allow players to explore new districts of Night City.

Phantom Liberty is set to release in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. However, CD Projekt Red has confirmed it won't be launching on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One as the developer will be ending new content updates for the platforms.

Patch 1.6, dubbed the Edgerunners update, also launched yesterday for all platforms and featured a host of new features, including transmogs, new cyberware, and the ability to include Nibbles the cat in the photo mode.