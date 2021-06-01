PS5 Restock Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 RTX 3080 & 3070 Ti Prices Sony Skipping E3 Xbox Pilot Program Galarian Ponyta Quest

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Will Launch June 9

New Genesis, the long-awaited revamp of Phantasy Star Online 2, will finally launch on June 9.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will launch June 9, publisher Sega announced. Rather than a new game, New Genesis is a Realm Reborn-style revamp of the existing game that overhauls nearly every aspect of it--though the original will still be available--complete with an entirely new progression system that is separate from the original game.

The company recently held a closed beta test for New Genesis back in May, and then another in June. Though New Genesis will change essentially every aspect of PSO2, the original version of the game will still be playable, with characters shared across both games. However, as mentioned above, all character progress will be independent across the two different versions.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be available on both PC and Xbox One. The server maintenance that would've normally happened on June 9 will be moved forward a few days, though the exact timing of that is not clear. Additionally, an ongoing "road to New Genesis event" will give players login bonuses in celebration of the new content pack, so keep an eye out for that.

