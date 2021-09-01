Battlefield 2042 Beta? Community Movie Update Fortnite Jammer Guide Best Zelda Games New Destiny 2 Creatures New Halo: MCC Armor
Login / Sign Up

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Sonic Crossover Event Includes $100 Cosmetics

Fans aren't happy about the price of certain cosmetics in a new Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis event promoting Sonic Colors Ultimate.

By on

Comments

Sega's free-to-play Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is celebrating the release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate with a limited-time crossover event where players can earn a variety of Sonic-themed items. Unfortunately, some of the most in-demand items featured in the event require spending $100 to unlock, something that players are, understandably, not thrilled about.

Most of the reward tracks during the event are relatively easy for players to obtain. If enough players retweet #NGSxSonicCollab, everyone will receive an in-game Tails doll, for example. Logging in for consecutive days will earn players items like Sonic-themed stamps, earrings, and shoes.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6: Amigos & Supremos Gameplay
  2. Far Cry 6 Hands-On Preview
  3. 20 Minutes of Far Cry 6 Co-Op Gameplay
  4. Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X Gameplay Livestream
  5. The Evolution of Halo's Magnum in PvP
  6. 9 Minutes of Sonic Colors: Ultimate PS5 Gameplay
  7. No Man's Sky - Official Frontiers Update Trailer
  8. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Official Hello Kitty DLC Character Reveal Trailer
  9. Dead Space Original Voice Actor For Isaac Clarke Returns In Remake | GameSpot News
  10. Dead Space Remake Developer Livestream
  11. Maneater: Truth Quest - Launch Trailer
  12. HITMAN 3 - Season Of Gluttony Roadmap Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: New Genesis: Phantasy Star Universe 2 Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2020

But for items like a Tails, uh, tail, or the ability to dash around in a ball like Sonic, players will need to spend some cold, hard cash, and a lot of it. Unlocking Tails' tails, the lowest-level event reward in the "Treat' Chao-Self" reward track, costs 2,000 AC (PSO2: NG's premium currency), or $20. To unlock the Sonic dash along with previous rewards in track, players need to spend more than 10,000 AC during the event period, which is the equivalent of $100.

An emote reward that summons Sonic and Tails requires players to purchase a premium set (a subscription of sorts that unlocks various bonuses in-game), of which the cheapest costs around $15.

That's a lot of money to dress your PSO2: NG character in a goofy-looking Sonic cosplay, and players are rightfully not thrilled about the fact. Replies to the crossover event's announcement on Twitter are overwhelmingly negative, with many fans in disbelief over the price of the cosmetics.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis launched earlier this summer for Xbox consoles and PC, and is a sort-of sequel to Sega's long-running MMO Phantasy Star Online 2 that updates the game's visuals while also adding new environments and story content. Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Sonic Colors that will feature HD visuals and support 4K resolution, releases on September 7.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)