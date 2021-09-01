Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Sonic Crossover Event Includes $100 Cosmetics

Sega's free-to-play Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is celebrating the release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate with a limited-time crossover event where players can earn a variety of Sonic-themed items. Unfortunately, some of the most in-demand items featured in the event require spending $100 to unlock, something that players are, understandably, not thrilled about.

Most of the reward tracks during the event are relatively easy for players to obtain. If enough players retweet #NGSxSonicCollab, everyone will receive an in-game Tails doll, for example. Logging in for consecutive days will earn players items like Sonic-themed stamps, earrings, and shoes.

But for items like a Tails, uh, tail, or the ability to dash around in a ball like Sonic, players will need to spend some cold, hard cash, and a lot of it. Unlocking Tails' tails, the lowest-level event reward in the "Treat' Chao-Self" reward track, costs 2,000 AC (PSO2: NG's premium currency), or $20. To unlock the Sonic dash along with previous rewards in track, players need to spend more than 10,000 AC during the event period, which is the equivalent of $100.

An emote reward that summons Sonic and Tails requires players to purchase a premium set (a subscription of sorts that unlocks various bonuses in-game), of which the cheapest costs around $15.

That's a lot of money to dress your PSO2: NG character in a goofy-looking Sonic cosplay, and players are rightfully not thrilled about the fact. Replies to the crossover event's announcement on Twitter are overwhelmingly negative, with many fans in disbelief over the price of the cosmetics.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis launched earlier this summer for Xbox consoles and PC, and is a sort-of sequel to Sega's long-running MMO Phantasy Star Online 2 that updates the game's visuals while also adding new environments and story content. Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Sonic Colors that will feature HD visuals and support 4K resolution, releases on September 7.