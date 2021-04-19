Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Closed Beta Test Begins In May
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, an upcoming reboot of the MMORPG, will receive a closed beta test this May.
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will have a closed beta test this May on PC. Set a thousand years after the events of PSO2, the upcoming expansion will completely redesign the game. According to on the game's official website announcing the closed beta, applicants will be allowed into the beta on a first-come, first-served basis.
The closed beta will run from May 14 to 16 and will be exclusive to PC. Registration will begin April 21 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET through the Xbox Insider Hub application, and those who participate will receive an exclusive in-game reward.
New Genesis , and will totally overhaul every aspect of PSO2, similar to other MMO reboots like Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. However, unlike A Realm Reborn, , and characters can be shared between the two games. However, almost all progress will be independent in each version, due to the design differences between base PSO2 and New Genesis. Additionally, the game will be coming to Xbox Series X. PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game have been confirmed in Japan, but it's unclear if they'll be available in Western territories.
