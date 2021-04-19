Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Closed Beta Test Begins In May

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will have a closed beta test this May on PC. Set a thousand years after the events of PSO2, the upcoming expansion will completely redesign the game. According to a blog post on the game's official website announcing the closed beta, applicants will be allowed into the beta on a first-come, first-served basis.

The closed beta will run from May 14 to 16 and will be exclusive to PC. Registration will begin April 21 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET through the Xbox Insider Hub application, and those who participate will receive an exclusive in-game reward.

The moment you have been waiting for is almost here, Arks! The #PSO2NGS Global Closed Beta Test will begin on May 14th!



To learn more, visit: https://t.co/4qjlNWU9B8 pic.twitter.com/8AHvAi7Z8S — Phantasy Star Online 2 - Global (@play_pso2) April 14, 2021