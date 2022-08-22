PGA Tour 2K23 Preorders Are Live, And There Are Some Cool Bonuses

PGA Tour 2K23 is set to launch on October 14 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Golf legend Tiger Woods is gracing the cover of the upcoming golf sim, which is his first cover appearance since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14, the long-running EA Sports series. PGA Tour 2K23 is first new entry in the popular golf series (that started as The Golf Club) since PGA 2K21 released two years ago. Multiple editions of PGA Tour 2K23 are available to preorder now, and there are some enticing bonuses for reserving your copy ahead of time. Here’s a closer look at PGA Tour 2K23 preorders, along with all available editions and bonus content.

PGA Tour 2K23 Preorder Bonuses

Preorder the standard edition of PGA Tour 2K23 and you’ll get the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack. This includes a playable Michael Jordan character along with four Common tier golf ball sleeves. Note that this pack is also included with both the Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions.

PGA Tour 2K23 was officially revealed on August 22 along with Tiger Woods as the cover athlete. The game will include more than 14 pro golfers and a broadcast team featuring Rich Beem, Luke Elvy, and Henni Koyack. This time around, you won't just be able to watch highlights of the pros. The pro golfers in 2K23 will be playable, which is certainly an exciting feature since it means you can tee it up as Tiger Woods for the first time since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14.

You’ll also have the chance to play on more than 20 officially licensed courses as well as original courses designed by fellow players with the game's course creation suite. Officially licensed courses include TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale, and East Lake Golf Club, among others.

PGA Tour 2K23 will bring back its societies mode for online multiplayer. You can create groups and host tournaments with your friends and find other societies in the hub to join.

In an exciting move, PGA Tour 2K23 will feature Topgolf, the popular outdoor driving range game that features targets and a points system. It will support online and local multiplayer for up to four players.