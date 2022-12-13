PGA Tour 2K23 Gets A Massive Discount, Lowest Price Yet

PGA Tour 2K23 is currently on sale for an even better price than was offered during Black Friday. You can currently snag the PS5 or Xbox Series X version of the recently released golf sim for only $35. If you're gaming on PS4 or Xbox One, you can pick up a copy for only $30.

This is a phenomenal deal if you’re been waiting for a lower price on 2K’s latest golf game. In GameSpot’s PGA Tour 2K23 review, reviewer Steven Petite praises PGA Tour 2K23’s improved gameplay and new features, saying “PGA Tour 2K23's on-the-course golfing is the best yet, not just in the series, but in the history of the simulation golf genre,” though some of the optional microtransactions can create competitive balance issues when playing online. Still, this is one of the best golf games out there and it features tons of content.

It's easy to recommend PGA Tour 2K23--even at full price--so a 50% off deal is certainly worth taking advantage of.

