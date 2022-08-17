PGA Tour 2K23 Features Tiger Woods On The Cover, Apparently, Release Date Could Be In October

Legendary golfer and celebrity Tiger Woods will appear on the cover of PGA Tour 2K23, according to an Amazon product page for the golf game that reveals what looks to be the official cover art.

Woods gracing the cover is no big surprise, as he is working with 2K exclusively after dropping out from EA's own PGA Tour series. Woods is no longer at the top of his game--he is currently ranked 1,102 in the Official World Golf Rankings--but nevertheless he remains one of golf's most popular and influential competitors.

There will apparently be multiple editions of the game, with Woods striking some of his iconic golf poses in both the standard and deluxe editions. Check out the covers below.

According to Amazon's listings, the standard version of the game will cost $60 on PS4/Xbox One and $70 on PS5/Xbox Series X|S, while the deluxe edition will cost $100. The Amazon page says the deluxe edition includes three-day early access, dual-gen entitlement, something called the Golden Club pack, and another one called the deluxe bonus pack. The deluxe version also includes the Michael Jordan bonus pack, which may not be as out-there as it might seem. After all, Jordan is a huge fan of golf.

2K Sports has yet to officially announce PGA Tour 2K23, but the Amazon listing reveals some details. For example, PGA Tour 2K23 will include both male and female pro golfers as playable characters, including Tiger Woods. Licensed courses like East Lake, TPC Sawgrass, and TPC Scottsdale will be included, too, according to the listing. The game will also add a Topgolf experience featuring 1-4 player local and online play. This is seemingly a partnership between 2K and the golf driving range company Topgolf.

The course designer mode will return from the last game, according to the listing, while online clubs and tournaments are returning as well, the Amazon listing suggests.

A release date of October 11 is mentioned on Amazon, but 2K has not announced anything yet. If the game does release this year, it will have some space between it and EA Sports PGA Tour, which was delayed to 2023. 2K will share more details on PGA Tour 2K23 on August 22.

A big question hanging over PGA Tour 2K23 and EA Sports PGA Tour is how the ongoing drama between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour will impact things. Some of golf's biggest names, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and Bryson DeChambeau have quit the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, for example. Lawsuits and other legal proceedings are ongoing.