PGA Tour 2K23 Announced With Tiger Woods On The Cover, Michael Jordan Is A Playable Character

Following last week's leak, 2K Sports has officially announced PGA Tour 2K23, the next entry in the professional golf series that is being released during one of the most tumultuous times in the history of golf. As rumored, Tiger Woods will grace the cover of the game's Deluxe and Tiger Woods Editions, which launch on October 11. The standard edition, meanwhile, arrives a few days later on October 14.

Woods is also the cover star for the standard edition and is playable in the game. Additionally, Woods worked with 2K and developer HB Studios as an "executive director" on the project.

Woods worked with EA exclusively for a long time on its Tiger Woods PGA Tour series before jumping ship and signing with 2K.

"It's not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity," Woods said. "2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA Tour."

Tiger Woods is a playable character in PGA Tour 2K23

PGA Tour 2K23 features more than 14 male and female pro golfers at launch, including Woods, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, and Brooke Henderson. In terms of the commentary booth, Rich Beem and Luke Elvy return, joined by English broadcaster Henni Koyack.

Like previous versions of PGA Tour 2K, this year's game has a career mode where players compete for the FedExCup, while there are also exhibition and multiplayer modes.

In terms of courses, there are more than 20 licensed tracks at launch, including South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, and St. George's Golf and Country Club. Players can also create their own courses with a course designer feature.

The "MyPlayer" element also returns, and players can customize their characters with Nike Golf, TaylorMade, and Bridgestone Stone apparel and gear. Other brands in the game include Callaway Golf, FootJoy, Malbon Golf, Puma, Titleist, and TravisMathew.

Michael Jordan in PGA Tour 2K23

PGA Tour 2K23 also features clubs and balls from Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, Cobra, Mizuno, Odyssey Golf, Scotty Cameron, TaylorMade, Titleist, and Wilson.

As the previous Amazon leak suggested, PGA Tour 2K23 will also have a new Topgolf mode that emulates the driving range experience. Players will aim for targets in an attempt to get the highest score.

PGA Tour 2K23 is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, but there was no mention of Switch.

To encourage people to preorder, 2K Sports is offering the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, which includes Jordan as a playable character in the game. Jordan is a huge fan of golf, so this crossover isn't totally random.

Below is a rundown of the various versions of PGA Tour 2K23, as written by 2K.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition:

Physical and digital versions for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles, includes the base game;

For PC, includes the base game and the Golden Club Pack, which includes a Golden Putter, Golden Driver, and four Uncommon consumable golf ball sleeves;

Players who pre-order any version of the Standard Edition will receive the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack******, which includes playable sports icon Michael Jordan, as well as four consumable Common golf ball sleeves;

Players who purchase the Standard Edition of the game for Xbox Series X|S (physical or digital version) or PlayStation 5 (digital version only) consoles which includes cross-generation dual entitlement will also receive the Golden Club Pack for the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, respectively*******.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition:

For Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5 consoles, includes the base game with cross-generation dual-entitlement, as well as the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, Golden Club Pack, and Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack, which includes 1300 VC (Virtual Currency), a hockey stick putter, gold baseball cap, gold glove, and three Rare consumable golf ball sleeves;

For PC, includes the base game, as well as the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, Golden Club Pack, and Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition (available in digital format only):

Includes all the contents of the Standard and Deluxe Edition for the purchased platform;

Includes the Tiger Woods Edition Bonus Pack – which includes a Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedge set, Nike TW Golf tee shirt, and three Epic consumable golf ball sleeves – plus the Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack, which includes a red polo, black pants, black hat, Nike TW Golf shoes, Nike TW Golf belt, and Bridgestone Golf TOUR B XS, Tiger Edition Golf Ball.

