PGA Tour 2K21 Will Improve Club Swinging In A Future Update

Not satisfied with how swings look and perform in the game? A patch is on the way.

PGA Tour 2K21 was generally well-received, but one piece of consistent feedback is that club swinging can be improved. People have complained and voiced their opinions that the swing animations could look and perform better.

2K Sports is now responding to this feedback and has announce that "some adjustments" are on the way to club swinging to bolster authenticity and improve gameplay. Unfortunately, 2K's statement is extremely vague; it doesn't mention any specifics on what's changing.

2K Sports did not say when these promised swing changes will be released. The game launched all the way back in August 2020, so it's noteworthy that the studio continues to patch the game so long after release when a new entry is presumably coming up soon.

The PGA Tour 2K series won't be the only major licensed golf game on the market for much longer, as EA Sports has revived its PGA Tour series and will launch a new game called EA Sports PGA Tour featuring all four Major tournaments, including The Masters.

2K's golf series got a major boost recently as well, signing Tiger Woods to a multi-year exclusive deal that will see the golfer consult on the franchise.

For more, check out GameSpot's PGA Tour 2K21 review. "PGA Tour 2K21 improves on the mostly stellar foundation of The Golf Club series, offering the most realistic and pure golf experience in a game to date," reviewer Steven Petite said.

