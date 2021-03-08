PGA Tour 2K21 Free DLC Brings Bay Hill To The Game

The latest update for 2K Sports' two million-seller sports game PGA Tour 2K21 has arrived, bringing with it a brand-new course and various cosmetics to pick up for its Season2.

Additional Season 2 Clubhouse Pass content is now available in the licensed PGA Tour game, led by the Bay Hill Club & Lodge course, which played host to this past weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational. The DLC was released ahead of the start of the tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament after a thrilling Sunday. Notably, he used his super-strength to cut the corner on No. 6 with monster drives on Saturday and Sunday en route to victory by one shot over 47-year-old Lee Westwood.

You can re-watch Bryson's wild 377-yard tee shot below, and then try to replicate it in PGA Tour 2K21 if you dare try.

Season 2 of the Clubhouse Pass for PGA Tour 2K21 also comes with new clubs, gear, and customization options for your player. The season ends on June 3.

Specifically, new Titleist gear and clubs are included with Season 2, along with gloves and shoes from FootJoy.

Players can grind through the 75-level Clubhouse Pass or buy it outright with the Premium Pass or the Premium+ Pass, which includes all 75 levels plus an automatic skip of the first 20 levels.

Also notable is that this content is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC right now but Nintendo Switch owners have to wait until March 11 to receive the update.

PGA Tour 2K21 launched in August and quickly sold 2 million copies. The strong sales out of the gate have led parent company Take-Two to believe PGA Tour 2K might be the company's next big sports franchise.

GameSpot's PGA Tour 2K21 review scored the game an 8/10. "PGA Tour 2K21 improves on the mostly stellar foundation of The Golf Club series, offering the most realistic and pure golf experience in a game to date," Steven Petite said.