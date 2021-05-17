PGA Tour 2K21 Adds NBA DLC - Hats And Shirts Now Available

PGA Tour 2K21 has introduced new DLC themed around another one of the publisher's sports franchises, the NBA. Available now in the game is new content for all 30 NBA teams.

The new items--which can be unlocked with virtual currency that can be earned through gameplay or with real money--includes shirts and hats for user-created players. "Achieve baller status and represent your favorite NBA teams on the course," 2K said.

The hats are available for 1,000 VC each, while the shirts are going for 2,000 VC each, which works out to about $10 for the hats and approximately $17 for the shirts. There do not appear to be any bundles available, making it an expensive proposition to collect a group of these.

2K Sports has been adding new cosmetic DLC to PGA Tour 2K21 steadily since launch. Before this, the game received new clothing from golf brands like Puma and Travis Mathew.

2K's golf series got a major boost recently as well, signing Tiger Woods to a multi-year exclusive deal that will see the golfer consult on the franchise.

For more, check out GameSpot's PGA Tour 2K21 review. "PGA Tour 2K21 improves on the mostly stellar foundation of The Golf Club series, offering the most realistic and pure golf experience in a game to date," reviewer Steven Petite said.

In other golf game news, EA Sports just announced that EA Sports PGA Tour will release in Spring 2022 as the only game with all four Majors. Nintendo is getting back into golf games with Mario Golf: Super Rush in June. A new trailer was just released, showing off the new modes, swing types, and more. Outside of that, a new version of the famous arcade game Golden Tee is coming, featuring real PGA Tour courses for the first time.