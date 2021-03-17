Fortnite Season 6 Fortnite Joy-Cons Snyder's Justice League Review Get Paid in Minecraft GTA Online Load Times Fix Explaining NFTs

PGA Tour 2K21 Adds Battle Royale-Style Divot Derby Mode

Up to 20 players tee off at the same time in this fast-paced mode.

By on

Comments

PGA Tour 2K21 is adding a new multiplayer mode with a battle royale twist. "Divot Derby," as it's called, invites up to 20 players to take part in a single-elimination knockout style tournament where playing fast and accurately is the most important thing.

Here's how it works: All 20 players tee off at once, and then players race to hit their ball onto the green and make a putt to advance to the next hole. The first player to complete nine holes wins. Those who are eliminated can watch the action in spectator mode. Check out the teaser trailer below to get a glimpse at Divot Derby in action.

The new Divot Derby mode is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia, but Nintendo Switch owners have to wait until a later date. Additionally, the player-count is limited to 16 on Switch.

It's been a big week for PGA Tour 2K21, as 2K Sports just announced that it signed legendary golfer Tiger Woods to an exclusive multi-year deal that the company hopes can have a Michael Jordan-like impact on its nascent PGA Tour series.

It's been a challenging time for Woods, as he crashed his car in February and sustained serious leg injuries. He is now recovering from his injuries at home following a stay in the hospital.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PGA Tour 2K21
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)