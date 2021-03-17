PGA Tour 2K21 Adds Battle Royale-Style Divot Derby Mode

PGA Tour 2K21 is adding a new multiplayer mode with a battle royale twist. "Divot Derby," as it's called, invites up to 20 players to take part in a single-elimination knockout style tournament where playing fast and accurately is the most important thing.

Here's how it works: All 20 players tee off at once, and then players race to hit their ball onto the green and make a putt to advance to the next hole. The first player to complete nine holes wins. Those who are eliminated can watch the action in spectator mode. Check out the teaser trailer below to get a glimpse at Divot Derby in action.

Who's feeling lucky!? ☘️ Have the ultimate St. Patty's Party on the green with up to 20 members of your crew with the brand new, fast-paced, multiplayer Divot Derby mode! #PGATOUR2K21 pic.twitter.com/F68gy0nAoR — PGA TOUR 2K (@PGATOUR2K) March 17, 2021

The new Divot Derby mode is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia, but Nintendo Switch owners have to wait until a later date. Additionally, the player-count is limited to 16 on Switch.

It's been a big week for PGA Tour 2K21, as 2K Sports just announced that it signed legendary golfer Tiger Woods to an exclusive multi-year deal that the company hopes can have a Michael Jordan-like impact on its nascent PGA Tour series.

It's been a challenging time for Woods, as he crashed his car in February and sustained serious leg injuries. He is now recovering from his injuries at home following a stay in the hospital.