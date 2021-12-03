Peyton Manning Wants To Make Tom Brady Worse In Madden 22

Peyton Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history--as well as one of the best audible-callers in NFL history--will forever be remembered for his terrific passing, dissecting defenses, and leading two teams to Super Bowl victories. However, it turns out that Manning just wanted to be a Madden Ratings Adjuster, and he's ready to take down his rival, Tom Brady, if EA lets him.

Speaking in a new video posted on Twitter, Manning confessed that it wasn't the fame, fortune, or record that drove his performance in 18 NFL seasons. It wasn't even trying to beat his brother and father for family supremacy. What it was really about was getting to decide who gets their ratings altered.

Peyton Manning is after yet another title…



The Sheriff Returns ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/CB46WvCZnk — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) December 3, 2021

"I did especially think that Brady's accuracy rating was just a bit high," Manning said. The two quarterbacks are almost unanimously considered the best to ever play the game, with Brady still playing despite being 44 years old. Both quarterbacks also showed how they could breathe life into struggling franchises--Brady took the Buccaneers from 7-9 in 2019 to a Super Bowl the following year, and the Broncos went from 8-8 in 2011 to two Super Bowl appearances and one win under Manning.

Fellow Madden Ratings Adjuster Chad Johnson said he was a little worried about what Manning was planning to do, presumably because he seems ready to make every other quarterback worse. Still, with the kind of football career he had, it's hard to argue with Peyton Manning, especially when he keeps bringing up a city in Nebraska for some reason.

Madden NFL 22 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and PC. Despite rumors, the game's franchise mode will still be getting more updates.