PewDiePie Uses Racial Slur In Livestream, Game Dev Says He's "Worse Than A Closeted Racist"

YouTube's biggest star, PewDiePie, used a racial slur during a livestream today and at least one developer has said some strong words against him in response. PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, said during a PUBG livestream today, "What a f**king n*****! Geez! Oh my god! What the f**k? Sorry, but what the f***?"

This is not the first time the loud and outspoken streamer--whose YouTube channel has 57 million subscribers, the most on the service--has generated controversy. In February this year, he apologised for a "Death to all Jews" sign; Disney and YouTube severed ties with him in the wake of this.

At least one prominent game developer has responded to PewDiePie's choice of words. Sean Vanaman, the co-founder of Firewatch developer Campo Santo, said his company will file a DMCA takedown notice on PewDiePie's videos about Firewatch and its future games.

"There is a bit of leeway you have to have with the Internet when u wake up every day and make video games. There's also a breaking point," Vanaman explained. "I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make."

"He's worse than a closeted racist: he's a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry," he added. "I'd urge other developers & will be reaching out to folks much larger than us to cut him off from the content that has made him a millionaire. Furthermore, we're complicit: I'm sure we've made money off of the 5.7M views that video has and that's something for us to think about."

Vanaman added that he does not have a vendetta against streamers. To back up his point, he said Campo Santo sent out more than 3,000 keys for Firewatch to both professional and amateur streamers, and that he watches streamers every day.

As of yet, it doesn't appear that PewDiePie has issued any kind of response about his comments. We'll report back as more information become available.