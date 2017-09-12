PewDiePie Apologizes After Using Racist Slur During Livestream

YouTube star Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg found himself involved in another controversy recently after using a racist slur during a PUBG livestream. He has now apologized for the remark, saying, "There are no excuses for it."

In a video entitled "My Response," PewDiePie briefly commented on the situation, apologizing to his fans and those who were offended by his comments. "I'm not going to make any excuses as to why it [happened], because there are no excuses for it," he says.

He also notes, "I'm disappointed in myself, because it seems like I've learned nothing from these past controversies." Earlier this year, he apologized for anti-Semitic content, which sparked an outcry and led to Disney and YouTube cutting ties with him.

In response to this latest incident, game developer Campo Santo said it would file a DMCA takedown notice on a PewDiePie video featuring one of its games, Firewatch. Co-founder Sean Vanaman described PewDiePie as "worse than a closeted racist" and encouraged other developers to follow suit in having their videos removed from his channel. Device 6 developer Simogo subsequently requested their videos to be pulled.