PES 2018 Legendary Edition And Fidget Spinner Giveaway (PS4)

We're giving away three (3) PES 2018: Pro Evolution Soccer - Legendary Editions (PS4) and Fidget Spinners by Konami! Scroll down below to enter.

Competition ends Saturday, September 16th at 3:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM BST. Three (3) winners will be contacted via email. Entry is open to United States and United Kingdom residents only, void where prohibited.

PES 2018 Legendary Edition includes:

  • PS4 Disc
  • Usain Bolt Agent For MYCLUB
  • PES Legend Agent For MYCLUB
  • FCB Special Agent
  • 1,000 MYCLUB Coins
  • Premium Partner Agents For MYCLUB 80+
  • UCL Agent For MYCLUB 75+
  • Partner Agent 75+
  • 4x Start Up Agents
  • 10,000 GP X 10 Weeks
  • Window Decal
  • Keychain
  • Sports Bag
  • and... Fidget Spinner

Enter below (the additional entries are optional to increase your chances of winning):

You can read our feature on PES 2018: Pro Evolution Soccer here.

