PES 2018 Legendary Edition And Fidget Spinner Giveaway (PS4)

We're giving away three (3) PES 2018: Pro Evolution Soccer - Legendary Editions (PS4) and Fidget Spinners by Konami! Scroll down below to enter.
Competition ends Saturday, September 16th at 3:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM BST. Three (3) winners will be contacted via email. Entry is open to United States and United Kingdom residents only, void where prohibited.
PES 2018 Legendary Edition includes:
- PS4 Disc
- Usain Bolt Agent For MYCLUB
- PES Legend Agent For MYCLUB
- FCB Special Agent
- 1,000 MYCLUB Coins
- Premium Partner Agents For MYCLUB 80+
- UCL Agent For MYCLUB 75+
- Partner Agent 75+
- 4x Start Up Agents
- 10,000 GP X 10 Weeks
- Window Decal
- Keychain
- Sports Bag
- and... Fidget Spinner
Enter below (the additional entries are optional to increase your chances of winning):
You can read our feature on PES 2018: Pro Evolution Soccer here.
