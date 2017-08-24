PES 2018 Demo Release Date Announced, Includes All These Teams

Ahead of the full game's release in September, a demo for the pro football game PES 2018 will launch on August 30, Konami has announced. In a press release, Konami explained that the demo will have a number of high-profile teams, including Liverpool and Barcelona, as well as the national sides for Brazil, Argentina, and Germany.

There are two stadiums to try, Camp Nou and Signal Iduna Park, while exhibition and co-op are available in the demo. Online play is not supported in the demo, which will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

PES 2018 launches on September 14. In addition to PS4 and Xbox One, it's coming to PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. However, it doesn't sound like the demo will be made available on those platforms.

In other PES 2018 news, Konami recently announced a partnership with David Beckham to bring the superstar to the game as a Legend player in the myClub mode.

If history is any indication, EA's FIFA 18 will also have a demo available ahead of launch. However, EA has yet to make any announcements about that.

PES 2018 Demo Includes

Teams:

Liverpool

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Corinthians

Flamengo

Boca Juniors

River Plate

Colo-Colo

Brazil

Argentina

Germany

Stadiums:

Camp Nou

Signal Iduna Park

Modes: