PES 2018 Data Pack 2 Update Revealed, Release Date Announced

PES 2018's new update, Data Pack 2, is coming very soon, publisher Konami has announced. The patch is coming on November 16, bringing with it additional licensed kits, updated player faces, two new stadiums, and the addition of David Beckham as a playable Legend.

Over 40 new and updated faces can be found in the patch, including Philippe Coutinho, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Andre Silva, while its two new grounds are Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and the Chile national arena. Also included are 65 updated licensed kits, nine new pairs of boots, and over 1000 new and updated player photos. Finally, David Beckham will soon join the game's roster of Legends, meaning you can recruit him to join your team in MyClub.

Konami recently highlighted PES 2018 as a key factor in the company's increased profits. The game was received well among critics, and earned an 8/10 in GameSpot's PES 2018 review. We said: "When you get onto the pitch, no other football game feels as good as PES 2018. The slower pace is a definite improvement, helping tread the line between realism and fun near-perfectly. There's just something about the players' movement and the kinds of arcs the ball makes in the air that's just so pleasant to control--every pass, header, and shot just feels right. And when it clicks, and you score a thunderous strike from the edge of the area or finish off a slick passing move or even when you launch an ugly long ball forward to grab a last-gasp winner, it's the closest feeling you'll get to being out there scoring yourself."

