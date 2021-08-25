Persona's Morgana Is Playable In Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania As Post-Launch DLC For $5

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania's next crossover playable character is Morgana from Persona 5. Morgana will come to the game as post-launch DLC on November 2, priced at $5 for all platforms. That's about a month after the game releases globally on October 5.

This was announced as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, revealed as part of the show's 20th Anniversary segment of the show. The event also included a new gameplay trailer for all of the 12 party games in Banana Mania.

Morgana is just the latest character from another Sega franchise that will be playable in Banana Mania, following the announcements for Beat from Jet Set Radio and Sonic and Tails. Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series will also be a playable character.

Even more characters will be announced for Banana Mania in the time ahead, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more.

Banana Mania is an enhanced compilation of Super Monkey Ball 1 and 2, along with Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, that Sega is developing to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary.

Banana Mania launches on October 5 for PS4, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game uses Smart Delivery on Xbox so you can play it across console generations, while a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 is also available on Sony's machine.